Citigroup Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $31.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $36.50 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

