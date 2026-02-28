Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 4th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,182 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $932,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

