Ball Corporation (BALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Ball has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Ball Price Performance
NYSE:BALL opened at $67.07 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.
The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.
