Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on April 1st

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVNGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Catalpa Resources Limited and changed its name to Evolution Mining Limited in November 2011.

Dividend History for Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)

