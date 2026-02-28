JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Johnson Rice lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.59.
EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4%
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and operational strength — EOG topped EPS estimates, reported large YoY production gains and strong free cash flow, underpinning investor confidence. EOG Resources Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance emphasizes cash generation and growth — management outlined a $4.5B free cash flow target with ~5% oil growth and ~13% total production growth, supporting returns and buyback/dividend potential. EOG outlines $4.5B free cash flow target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $140 and kept an outperform rating, adding upward analyst pressure on the stock. Wolfe Research adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $140
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Aster Capital increased its stake materially, signaling additional investor interest. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $935,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc.
- Positive Sentiment: Capex plan supports production stability — Management plans ~$6.5B capex while keeping production at Q4 levels, balancing growth with returns. EOG keeping production at fourth-quarter levels with $6.5 billion capex plan
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged its target higher to $125 but kept a neutral rating — modestly positive signal but not a conviction upgrade. JPMorgan adjusts EOG Resources PT to $125
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold — analysts note solid fundamentals but see a balanced risk/reward, keeping some selling pressure possible. EOG Resources: Solid fundamentals but Hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploration interest abroad — commentary about U.S. players eyeing Middle East opportunities is strategic longer-term potential but uncertain near-term impact. Exploration drilling: US player excited about ‘size of the prize’ in Middle East
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target from $151 to $144 — a downward PT revision that could cap near-term upside despite the firm retaining a positive rating. Susquehanna adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $144
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue pressure from commodity mix and costs — while EPS beat, revenue was affected by softer crude prices and higher costs, which could limit margin expansion if commodity prices weaken. EOG Resources Q4 revenue note
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
