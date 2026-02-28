Xponance Inc. Purchases 23,807 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,681,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 248.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.