Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in General Mills by 255.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,508,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 55.0% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6%

GIS stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.47%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

