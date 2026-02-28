Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,308,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,678,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,330,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,973,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,218,000 after buying an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

NYSE PEG opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

