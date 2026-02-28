J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $327,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $233.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $234.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,343.36. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

