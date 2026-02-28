Trivium Point Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,929 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment makes up about 1.1% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JonesTrading downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,577.92. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

