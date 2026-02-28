EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $735.34 and last traded at $734.3690. Approximately 114,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 354,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.80.

More EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year?over?year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. EME Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year?over?year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Analyst Target Raises

Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data?center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi?year demand expectations. AI Data Center Tailwind

Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data?center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi?year demand expectations. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Company Press Release

FY?2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings?call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings?call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Market Reaction

Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and recent run?up increase sensitivity — EME’s premium multiple and proximity to 12?month highs make the stock vulnerable to profit?taking and any guidance nuance. No external link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.33.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.