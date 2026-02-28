Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The firm had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Integra LifeSciences’ conference call:

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Company guides to modest 2026 growth with revenues of $1.66B–$1.70B , adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 , expects operating cash flow to exceed $200M , and plans meaningful deleveraging toward a 2.5x–3.5x leverage target by year-end 2026.

, adjusted EPS of , expects operating cash flow to exceed , and plans meaningful deleveraging toward a leverage target by year-end 2026. Management says it made material progress on quality and supply reliability—establishing a transformation office and a supply-chain control tower—and is on track to bring the Braintree facility online by end of June to enable a planned Q4 relaunch of SurgiMend .

online by end of June to enable a planned Q4 relaunch of . Early, accelerated relaunches of PriMatrix and DuraRepair (12 months ahead of plan) had strong customer reception and are expected to contribute to revenue recovery in 2026.

and (12 months ahead of plan) had strong customer reception and are expected to contribute to revenue recovery in 2026. Tariff uncertainty remains a near-term risk after the Supreme Court ruling and a proposed new Section 122 tariff; Integra paid ~ $20M in tariffs in 2025 and continues to model an approximate $0.32 EPS headwind for 2026 while not assuming any recovery of prior payments.

in tariffs in 2025 and continues to model an approximate EPS headwind for 2026 while not assuming any recovery of prior payments. Tissue Technologies underperformed in Q4 (revenues down 12.8%) driven by ongoing MediHoney remediation and a tough Integra Skin comp, and MediHoney revenue is excluded from 2026 guidance.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $886.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Trending Headlines about Integra LifeSciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped consensus ($0.79) and revenue of $434.9M beat estimates — a near-term fundamental positive that likely supported buying. Integra Surprises With Q4 Sales

Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped consensus ($0.79) and revenue of $434.9M beat estimates — a near-term fundamental positive that likely supported buying. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted operational progress and a simplified operating model expected to deliver $25–$30M of savings in 2026, underpinning margin improvement expectations. Press Release (GlobeNewswire)

Management highlighted operational progress and a simplified operating model expected to deliver $25–$30M of savings in 2026, underpinning margin improvement expectations. Positive Sentiment: Core Codman Specialty Surgical segment showed organic growth (neurosurgery, ENT, instruments, strong international sales), offsetting weakness elsewhere and supporting recurring revenue quality. Segment Details

Core Codman Specialty Surgical segment showed organic growth (neurosurgery, ENT, instruments, strong international sales), offsetting weakness elsewhere and supporting recurring revenue quality. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/editor pieces highlight momentum metrics and style scores (useful for some investors) but are not new company-specific catalysts. Zacks Momentum Article

Analyst/editor pieces highlight momentum metrics and style scores (useful for some investors) but are not new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management color on remediation, tariffs and execution. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management color on remediation, tariffs and execution. Negative Sentiment: Guidance mixed: FY-2026 adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 and revenue guidance imply modest growth, but Q1 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) is below consensus — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Guidance Details

Guidance mixed: FY-2026 adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 and revenue guidance imply modest growth, but Q1 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) is below consensus — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Legacy issues: the company recorded a $511M goodwill impairment in 2025 and reported a GAAP net loss for the year; leverage remains elevated (net debt ~ $1.6B, ~4.5x leverage), which raises capital-allocation and downside risk concerns. Quiver / Results Summary

Legacy issues: the company recorded a $511M goodwill impairment in 2025 and reported a GAAP net loss for the year; leverage remains elevated (net debt ~ $1.6B, ~4.5x leverage), which raises capital-allocation and downside risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $13 to $12 and set an “equal weight” rating, which can cap near-term upside. Wells Fargo PT Cut (Benzinga)

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.