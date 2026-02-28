National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.940-4.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

NYSE NHI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

