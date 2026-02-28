Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.32.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $311.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.67. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $333.86. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a very bullish FY2028 EPS projection of $12.25 per share (vs. the current consensus ~$7.89), which could support a higher long-term valuation and optimism among growth-focused investors.

Two firms raised targets this week — one report cites a new $360 price target and another named Sanford C. Bernstein set a $322 target — signaling some analysts see more upside.

Two firms raised targets this week — one report cites a new $360 price target and another named Sanford C. Bernstein set a $322 target — signaling some analysts see more upside. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13% in February to ~5.08M shares (?2.3% of float), reducing potential bearish squeeze pressure and signaling fewer traders are betting against the name.

Short interest fell ~13% in February to ~5.08M shares (?2.3% of float), reducing potential bearish squeeze pressure and signaling fewer traders are betting against the name. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights Hilton alongside Marriott and Hyatt as driving growth via loyalty, conversions and memberships — supportive for revenue and fee-based growth prospects. 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch

Industry commentary highlights Hilton alongside Marriott and Hyatt as driving growth via loyalty, conversions and memberships — supportive for revenue and fee-based growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced.

Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early?2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price.

Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early?2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Hilton’s valuation is stretched after recent highs, which may have prompted some profit-taking among momentum investors. Article Title

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

