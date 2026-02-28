Huntington National Bank Sells 2,546 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

