Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 755.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $22,343,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple confirmed it will buy more than 100 million advanced chips from TSM’s Arizona facility, a large, near?term revenue and capacity-visibility win that validates TSM’s U.S. fab strategy and long-term customer demand. Apple to Purchase 100M Chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Arizona Facility
- Positive Sentiment: ASML says its high?NA EUV tools are ready for mass production — this accelerator in lithography technology lowers a key manufacturing constraint for next?generation AI chips and supports TSM’s ability to scale advanced-node capacity. ASML Says High-NA EUV Tools Ready for Mass Production
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscalers plan to spend roughly $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year — a macro demand tailwind that should lift orders for advanced logic and AI accelerators that TSM manufactures. Hyperscalers Plan to Spend $700 Billion on AI This Year. These 2 Stocks Are the Biggest Beneficiaries.
- Positive Sentiment: TSM reported the quarter with $3.11 EPS and $30.65B revenue, showing strong margins and ROE — results that underpin analyst confidence and institutional buying cited in recent filings. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Nvidia and TSM frames TSM as a long-term play on foundry exposure versus Nvidia’s pure-play AI GPU story — useful for portfolio positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Better Semiconductor Stock: Nvidia vs. TSMC
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical coverage highlights concentration risk: analysts warn that Taiwan’s central role in advanced chipmaking (and TSM’s footprint there) creates a systemic risk that could sharply disrupt supply and re?rate multiples if tensions escalate. Washington’s Nightmare: Why America’s AI Future Is Stuck On A Small Island Near China
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term macro/legal/market headwinds: futures weakness on renewed AI fears and analyst notes about rich valuation after TSM’s sharp run create downside risk for the stock despite strong fundamentals. Dow Jones Futures Fall, S&P 500 To Test Support On AI Fears; Block, Netflix, Applied Opto Lead Big Movers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.