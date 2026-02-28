Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 755.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $22,343,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

