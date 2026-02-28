Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $4,147,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Honeywell upgraded at Wolfe

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning.

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Honeywell Resets Catalyst Deal Terms And Timeline

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Is Honeywell Outperforming the S&P 500?

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Market Chatter: US Aerospace, Chip Firms Grappling With Rare Earth Shortages

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (recent pullbacks in major indices) is a potential headwind for near-term performance despite company-specific positives. Top Midday Stories

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.48.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

