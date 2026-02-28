Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $135,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 34.6% in the third quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 164.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $932,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.02 and a 52-week high of $281.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

