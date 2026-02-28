iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,352 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the January 29th total of 20,040 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 692,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

