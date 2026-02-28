Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62), FiscalAI reports. Thryv had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%.The firm had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.25 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Thryv’s conference call:

Thryv Platform — management is consolidating Marketing Center and Keap into a unified, AI?powered platform (launching later in 2026) and shifting to a product?led growth + sales hybrid to simplify customer experience and drive higher lifetime value.

— management is consolidating Marketing Center and Keap into a unified, AI?powered platform (launching later in 2026) and shifting to a product?led growth + sales hybrid to simplify customer experience and drive higher lifetime value. Strong SaaS unit economics — full?year SaaS revenue grew 34% to $461M, Q4 ARPU rose 15% to $373, SaaS adjusted EBITDA margin was ~16%, and customers spending $400+/month grew 18% and now represent 69% of revenue.

— full?year SaaS revenue grew 34% to $461M, Q4 ARPU rose 15% to $373, SaaS adjusted EBITDA margin was ~16%, and customers spending $400+/month grew 18% and now represent 69% of revenue. Management is guiding conservatively for 2026 (SaaS revenue $461M–$471M) and warned near?term growth will moderate as the easy upgrade pool is largely exhausted, with re?acceleration expected later in the year.

Marketing services are being wound down intentionally — Q4 billings fell 34% YoY and the company plans to exit the segment by 2028 while using its cash flow through 2030; free cash flow is forecast to rise to $40M–$50M in 2026 and net debt was reduced to $251M (1.7x leverage).

Thryv stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Thryv has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 2,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 526.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Thryv by 787.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Thryv by 98.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

