Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports.

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 65,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,178. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

