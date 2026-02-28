Short Interest in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB) Rises By 85.0%

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,374 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Stock Down 3.1%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ JFB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 91,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,261. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. JFB Construction has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09.

In related news, CFO Ruben Calderon bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,550 shares in the company, valued at $497,016. The trade was a 6.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,811. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFB Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JFB Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFB Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in JFB Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JFB Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFB Construction by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

About JFB Construction

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

