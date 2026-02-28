Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Short Interest Up 86.7% in February

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,802 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the January 29th total of 49,710 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LEXI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.55%.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

