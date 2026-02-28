Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,088 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 29th total of 12,432 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 407,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

