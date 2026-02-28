ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 1.1% increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

