Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.88 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Fox Factory’s conference call:
- The company is executing a Phase Two profit plan to complement Phase One (which delivered $25M in 2025), targeting roughly $50M of incremental cost reductions in 2026 and guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $174M–$203M (about 13.7% at the midpoint, ~200 bps improvement) while lowering revenue guidance to $1.328B–$1.416B.
- Q4 results included a $295.2M non?cash goodwill impairment; adjusted Q4 EBITDA fell to $35M from $40.4M year?over?year and adjusted EPS was $0.20 vs. $0.31, underscoring near?term margin pressure.
- Management is actively rationalizing the portfolio—already moving to divest the Phoenix operations and exit Shock Therapy, Upfit UTV, and Geiser—with proceeds earmarked for debt reduction and the exits expected to be immediately accretive and improve AAG margins.
- Tariffs remain a material headwind (company reports ~$50M gross impact in 2025 with $25M mitigated; expects ~$30M gross in 2026 and ~$15M net headwind in H1), and any tariff refunds or legal outcomes are uncertain and not assumed in guidance.
Fox Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 2,687,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory
Key Fox Factory News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fox Factory this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a $50 million cost?savings program for 2026 aimed at margin expansion as the company shifts its portfolio — a clear signal of active margin management that could support profit improvement over 2026 if execution goes to plan. Fox Factory outlines $50M cost savings for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: On an adjusted/operational basis the company beat near?term estimates: Q4 revenue was roughly in line-to-slightly-above consensus and adjusted EPS beat Street expectations, showing core demand held up better than feared. Q4 beat on revenue and adjusted EPS
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported (CEO purchased shares), which some investors view as management confidence in the turnaround and long?term value. QuiverQuant: insider purchase noted
- Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings and management commentary are available in the earnings call transcript — useful for digging into the impairment details, cost actions and product/segment commentary. Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Top?line growth was modest: Q4 revenue rose ~2.3% year?over?year, indicating stability in sales even as profitability was hit by one?time items. Q4 revenue and call summary
- Negative Sentiment: Management recorded a very large Q4 non?cash impairment that produced a GAAP net loss and a massive negative per?share EPS (reported as roughly -$6.86), driving the headline earnings miss and pressuring the stock. Fox Factory sinks on huge Q4 impairment
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance for Q1 and FY2026 came in below Street revenue expectations (Q1 revenue range below consensus midpoint; FY revenue range below consensus ~$1.5B), signaling slower near?term growth and contributing to the weaker stock reaction. Earnings call highlights and guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow declined and balance?sheet metrics showed pressure vs. prior year, raising near?term financial flexibility concerns until cost savings and portfolio actions take effect. QuiverQuant: financial metric rundown
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.
Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.
