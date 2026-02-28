Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.88 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Fox Factory's conference call:

The company is executing a Phase Two profit plan to complement Phase One (which delivered $25M in 2025), targeting roughly $50M of incremental cost reductions in 2026 and guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $174M–$203M (about 13.7% at the midpoint, ~200 bps improvement) while lowering revenue guidance to $1.328B–$1.416B .

non?cash goodwill impairment; adjusted Q4 EBITDA fell to from year?over?year and adjusted EPS was vs. , underscoring near?term margin pressure. Management is actively rationalizing the portfolio—already moving to divest the Phoenix operations and exit Shock Therapy, Upfit UTV, and Geiser—with proceeds earmarked for debt reduction and the exits expected to be immediately accretive and improve AAG margins.

Tariffs remain a material headwind (company reports ~$50M gross impact in 2025 with $25M mitigated; expects ~$30M gross in 2026 and ~$15M net headwind in H1), and any tariff refunds or legal outcomes are uncertain and not assumed in guidance.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 2,687,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 1,459,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,574,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

