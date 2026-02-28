Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.5550, with a volume of 90335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

