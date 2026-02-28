Short Interest in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM) Expands By 207.0%

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,447 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the January 29th total of 4,380 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OAKM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,760 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

The Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction fund holding fewer than 40 US large-cap value stocks. The investment process utilizes bottom-up research, seeking competitive long-term performance return. OAKM was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Oakmark.

