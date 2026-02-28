Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,174 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the January 29th total of 18,167 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Murano Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
