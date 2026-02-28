Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,174 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the January 29th total of 18,167 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

