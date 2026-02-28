Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.1099 and last traded at $21.1099, with a volume of 3739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Keppel Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

