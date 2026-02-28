Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2415 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 2,297,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,691. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
