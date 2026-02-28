Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2415 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 2,297,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,691. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.