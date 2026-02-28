Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 4,775,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

