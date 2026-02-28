Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Bank of America

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Bernstein Upgrade

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Gained

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier?1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier?1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and personnel/resources page (reference material). Newmont Company Page

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

