Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FTRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortrea from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTRE
Fortrea Stock Performance
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fortrea
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 494.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 1,312,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Fortrea
Here are the key news stories impacting Fortrea this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management said full?year revenue and adjusted EBITDA delivered in line with targets and that full?year cost savings exceeded prior targets — a reassurance on operational execution. Fortrea Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Issues Full-Year 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird kept an “outperform” rating and a $16 price target (implying ~49% upside vs. current levels), signaling some analysts remain bullish on the company’s longer?term outlook. Baird price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Several full transcripts and earnings?call highlights were published (useful for parsing management commentary and client/contract trends), giving investors primary?source detail on drivers and margin dynamics. Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains active — a recent Benzinga roundup reviews seven ratings, which can amplify volatility as differing views are disseminated. Deep Dive Into Fortrea Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: reported EPS $0.09 vs. $0.16 expected, and revenue $660.5M vs. ~$665M expected — the headline misses are driving the immediate negative reaction. Fortrea Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $12 and set an “equal weight” rating — a formal shift toward neutrality/less bullishness that can pressure sentiment and weaken near?term buyer conviction. Barclays price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance was given in a range (~$2.6B–$2.7B), which sits slightly below consensus at the top end — the cautious top?line outlook and an unclear EPS guide left some investors wanting more upside visibility. Fortrea Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Issues Full-Year 2026 Guidance
About Fortrea
Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.
Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.