Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortrea from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $990.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 494.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 1,312,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Fortrea

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortrea this week:

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.