Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Issues Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

Reported 2025 revenue of $24.9 million and net income of $1.5 million ($0.30/share) , but Q4 was materially hurt by the unexpected closure of a packing plant that reduced beef certification activity; executives returned bonuses, producing a planned reduction to SG&A compensation that will benefit the Q1 10?Q.

The U.S. cattle supply is at a 70-year low, driving record beef prices and prompting some ranchers to cut back on verifications and tag purchases, which has depressed beef-related revenue and tag sales.

Launched RaiseWell Certified, a new animal-care and traceability standard, and secured Whole Foods as the first major retailer adopter, with rollouts planned across beef, poultry, eggs, dairy, and pork.

Deepening strategic positioning via the CARE Certified leather program with Pangea (in partnership with Walmart/Prime Pursuits) and by having IMI Global administer U.S. CattleTrace, strengthening the company's role in animal disease traceability and regulatory engagement.

Non-beef verifications (pork, dairy, eggs, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, upcycled) grew year-over-year, the company's bundled service model supports margin improvement, and management repurchased 183,016 shares in 2025 (total buybacks to date: 1,374,652 shares, $15.2 million) with repurchases expected to continue in 2026.

Shares of NASDAQ WFCF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company’s core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

