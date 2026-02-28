Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tennant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tennant Stock Down 2.3%

Tennant Announces Dividend

NYSE TNC traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 435,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1,778.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reiterated a Buy rating on Tennant, which provides a supportive broker view for longer-term holders. Roth MKM Reiterates Buy Rating for Tennant

Market commentary is reassessing Tennant’s valuation after weaker share performance; this frames current moves as part fundamentals review rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti sharply cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (examples: Q1 2026 cut from $1.30 to $0.41; Q2 2026 cut from $1.71 to $1.13; FY2026 cut from $6.39 to $4.81; FY2027 cut from $7.37 to $6.42). These downward revisions signal weaker near-term profitability expectations and are a primary driver of bearish sentiment. MarketBeat – Tennant Analyst Reports

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

