L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

LHX traded up $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,682. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.72 and a twelve month high of $369.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

In other news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,636.60. This represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

