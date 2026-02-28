OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIDS. TD Cowen raised shares of OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 7.8%

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 263,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.12. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting OrthoPediatrics

Here are the key news stories impacting OrthoPediatrics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — OrthoPediatrics reported EPS of ($0.26) vs. consensus ($0.37) and revenue of $61.61M vs. $61.27M, a combination that surprised the market to the upside. Earnings Release

Q4 beat — OrthoPediatrics reported EPS of ($0.26) vs. consensus ($0.37) and revenue of $61.61M vs. $61.27M, a combination that surprised the market to the upside. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $30 and reiterated a Buy — the new target implies material upside versus the current share level and likely supported buying interest. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target to $30 and reiterated a Buy — the new target implies material upside versus the current share level and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also raised its target to $24 and kept a Buy rating, adding further analyst support to the stock move. Benzinga

BTIG also raised its target to $24 and kept a Buy rating, adding further analyst support to the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $262M–$266M and described an accelerating “product innovation super?cycle,” which management frames as a multi?year growth driver. Seeking Alpha

Company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $262M–$266M and described an accelerating “product innovation super?cycle,” which management frames as a multi?year growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: OrthoPediatrics announced participation in upcoming investor conferences, which should help management communicate the growth story but is not material on its own. GlobeNewswire

Investor access: OrthoPediatrics announced participation in upcoming investor conferences, which should help management communicate the growth story but is not material on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage and detailed call notes/transcript are circulating (earnings transcript and coverage from Yahoo, Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which helps investors parse the quarter. Yahoo Finance

Analyst/media coverage and detailed call notes/transcript are circulating (earnings transcript and coverage from Yahoo, Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which helps investors parse the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — OrthoPediatrics is still loss?making (negative net margin ~20% and negative ROE), and consensus expects negative full?year EPS, which limits valuation multiple expansion until sustained profit improvement. Zacks

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.