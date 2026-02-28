Head to Head Analysis: Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fox Factory and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 2 3 2 1 2.25 Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Fox Factory presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.83%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Volcon.

This table compares Fox Factory and Volcon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.47 billion 0.48 $6.55 million ($6.18) -2.72 Volcon $4.04 million 34.08 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.25

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Fox Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory -37.11% 4.68% 2.27% Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81%

Summary

Fox Factory beats Volcon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

