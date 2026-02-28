Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQD) Short Interest Up 176.0% in February

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 103,626 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the January 29th total of 37,550 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at $4,213,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA QQQD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 125,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

About Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares (QQQD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks -1x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQD was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

