D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Director Sells C$770,760.00 in Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Marks sold 1,070,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$770,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,960,000. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position.

Daniel Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Marks sold 500,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$370,000.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Daniel Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$750,000.00.

DBO traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.79. 301,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$175.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies ( TSE:DBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.79 million for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts expect that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

