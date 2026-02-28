Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

DELL traded up $26.44 on Friday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,424,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,003. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 229.86%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY?2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY?2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

Q4 beat and raised FY?2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY?2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Article Link

Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI?optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Article Link

AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI?optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full?year revenue and signaled durability in its data?center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Article Link

Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full?year revenue and signaled durability in its data?center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Article Link

Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Supply?chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Article Link

Supply?chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are uniformly bullish: some firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) remain cautious and maintain underweight ratings with lower targets, reminding investors there is still debate on valuation and sustainability. Article Link

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

