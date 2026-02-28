Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $158.84 and last traded at $168.74. 10,756,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 12,298,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.77.

Specifically, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel?cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high?density AI power demand.

Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY?2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium?term earnings expansion.

Positive Sentiment: Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean?power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows.

Neutral Sentiment: High?profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock's volatility but said he'd feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell?side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near?term upside after the run.

Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high?profile sale that often triggers short?term profit taking and can pressure the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be "priced for perfection" — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

