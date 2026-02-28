Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 11,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

