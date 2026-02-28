Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down C$2.26 on Friday, reaching C$132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,221. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.06 and a 12-month high of C$136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.41.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Toronto-Dominion Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — TD reported C$2.44 EPS and C$16.63B in revenue, with management highlighting strong performance across Canadian and U.S. retail and markets businesses, plus a sizable renewed buyback and wealth?business consolidation. This supports fundamentals and capital return. Toronto Dominion Bank Earnings Strength And Wealth Shift Test Valuation

Record Q1 results — TD reported C$2.44 EPS and C$16.63B in revenue, with management highlighting strong performance across Canadian and U.S. retail and markets businesses, plus a sizable renewed buyback and wealth?business consolidation. This supports fundamentals and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades — Multiple firms raised price targets, notably RBC to C$148, Canaccord to C$147, National Bank to C$146, BMO to C$144, Desjardins to C$145 and Scotiabank to C$142, reflecting conviction that earnings and capital actions support further upside. Analyst Ratings Roundup

Broad analyst upgrades — Multiple firms raised price targets, notably RBC to C$148, Canaccord to C$147, National Bank to C$146, BMO to C$144, Desjardins to C$145 and Scotiabank to C$142, reflecting conviction that earnings and capital actions support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms maintained neutral/market?perform stances despite higher targets — CIBC raised its target but stayed neutral (C$140), and Raymond James kept a market?perform view, indicating not all analysts see immediate strong upside. Analyst Ratings Roundup TickerReport: CIBC

Some firms maintained neutral/market?perform stances despite higher targets — CIBC raised its target but stayed neutral (C$140), and Raymond James kept a market?perform view, indicating not all analysts see immediate strong upside. Neutral Sentiment: Minor raises with limited upside — Barclays raised its target modestly (to C$135), implying only small near?term upside from current levels. Analyst Ratings Roundup

Minor raises with limited upside — Barclays raised its target modestly (to C$135), implying only small near?term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit?taking pressure — Coverage pointing out a ~63% one?year gain and questions about whether the stock is fully priced may be prompting sellers and trimming by momentum investors. This valuation narrative can offset positive earnings news. Is It Too Late To Consider Toronto-Dominion Bank

Valuation and profit?taking pressure — Coverage pointing out a ~63% one?year gain and questions about whether the stock is fully priced may be prompting sellers and trimming by momentum investors. This valuation narrative can offset positive earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Price softness today — despite the bullish analyst revisions and strong results, the stock traded lower as investors likely digested valuation risk and rotated profits; watch whether follow?through selling continues or buyers step in on the analyst?led support.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.