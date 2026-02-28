BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 224.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,921 shares, a growth of 224.9% from the January 29th total of 14,748 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,027,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 101.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 154,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 77,734 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 90,304 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1%

BOE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 127,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,502. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

