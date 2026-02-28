WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$360.00 to C$320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$320.00 to C$284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$324.50.

Shares of WSP traded down C$5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$231.07. 1,682,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,094. The firm has a market cap of C$31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$213.18 and a 12-month high of C$291.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$252.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$262.48.

Positive Sentiment: WSP reported strong Q4 2025 results (earnings rose vs. prior year) and issued a 2026 financial outlook, providing fundamental support for the share price. Read More.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

