Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$169.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$161.90.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$4.03 on Friday, reaching C$126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$109.74 and a 1 year high of C$160.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.79.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, with a total value of C$526,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,793 shares in the company, valued at C$7,074,855.36. The trade was a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stantec this week:

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

