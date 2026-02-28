Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 231,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 505.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 583,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 revenue came in roughly in-line to slightly above estimates (reported ~$61.5M vs. some analyst estimates around $59–61M), showing top-line stability versus a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents increased year-over-year (reported ~$163.6M), which supports near-term liquidity.

Reported GAAP EPS results were reported as meeting some consensus figures (sources show EPS in-line with a $0.06 consensus), so headline EPS didn't surprise to the upside.

Brokerage consensus has settled around a "Hold" average recommendation, reflecting mixed views across analysts.

The company cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (~$0.03) and revenue guidance ($54M–$56M) both sit below consensus, and full?year 2026 guidance ($0.14–$0.17 EPS; $220M–$226M revenue) also trails Street expectations — the primary driver of today's downside.

Analysts lowered price targets and kept cautious ratings (Canaccord cut its target from $4.00 to $3.00 with a Hold; Stephens trimmed its target to $2.00 with Equal Weight), amplifying selling pressure.

Underlying profitability metrics showed deterioration in some reports (wider operating loss and larger net loss year-over-year), and multiple institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, suggesting reduced confidence from larger investors.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

