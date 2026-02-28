U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $46,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 3,266,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 2,227,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

